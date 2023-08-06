 Vivo V20 256gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo V20 256GB

Vivo V20 256GB

Vivo V20 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V20 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V20 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
VivoV20256GB_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
VivoV20256GB_FrontCamera_44MP
VivoV20256GB_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35283/heroimage/140571-v5-vivo-v20-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV20256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35283/heroimage/140571-v5-vivo-v20-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV20256GB_4
VivoV20256GB_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
VivoV20256GB_FrontCamera_44MP"
VivoV20256GB_Ram_8GB"
VivoV20256GB_3"
VivoV20256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹27,990
256 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
44 MP
4000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹27,990
256 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
4000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 27,990 M.R.P. ₹28,990
Buy Now

Vivo Phones Prices in India

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 233 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 233 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Vivo V20 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 44 MP
Battery
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Flash, 33W
  • Li-ion
  • 00h 40m 33s
  • No
Camera
  • F1.89
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 44 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 74.2 mm
  • 7.3 mm
  • 161.3 mm
  • 171 grams
  • Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
  • Back: Mineral Glass
Display
  • AMOLED
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 60 Hz
  • 90.37 %
  • 409 ppi
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 83.66 %
General
  • October 13, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v11
  • Funtouch OS
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • vivo
  • V20 256GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 0.89 W/kg, Body: 0.49 W/kg
Performance
  • Adreno 618
  • 8 GB
  • 8 nm
  • 25.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Videos

View all
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Vivo V20 256gb