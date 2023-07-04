 Vivo V20 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V20 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V20 Pro now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹29,990
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
44 MP + 8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
See full specifications
Vivo V20 Pro Price in India

Vivo V20 Pro price in India starts at Rs.29,990. The lowest price of Vivo V20 Pro is Rs.27,000 on amazon.in.

Vivo V20 Pro price in India starts at Rs.29,990. The lowest price of Vivo V20 Pro is Rs.27,000 on amazon.in.


Vivo V20 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 44 MP + 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes, Flash, 33W: 65 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • F1.89
  • S5KGW1, ISOCELL Plus
  • F2.0
  • 44 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 8 MP f/2.28, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera
  • Dual
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 74.2 mm
  • 170 grams
  • 7.39 mm
  • 158.8 mm
  • Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 84.98 %
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 60 Hz
  • 409 ppi
  • 91.2 %
  • AMOLED
  • Yes
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • Yes
  • December 2, 2020 (Official)
  • V20 Pro
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Head: 1.183 W/kg, Body: 0.725 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
  • 8 GB
  • Adreno 620
  • 22.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
  • No
  • 128 GB
    Vivo V20 Pro