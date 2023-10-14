 Vivo V21 5g 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Vivo Mobile Vivo V21 5G 256GB

Vivo V21 5G 256GB

Vivo V21 5G 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 27,450 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V21 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V21 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
VivoV215G256GB_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
VivoV215G256GB_FrontCamera_44MP
VivoV215G256GB_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36035/heroimage/144337-v2-vivo-v21-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV215G256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36035/heroimage/144337-v2-vivo-v21-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV215G256GB_4
1/9 VivoV215G256GB_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
2/9 VivoV215G256GB_FrontCamera_44MP"
3/9 VivoV215G256GB_Ram_8GB"
4/9 VivoV215G256GB_3"
View all Images 5/9 VivoV215G256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹27,450
256 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
44 MP
4000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹26,990 M.R.P. ₹35,990
Buy Now

Vivo V21 5G 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo V21 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 27,450.  At Amazon, the Vivo V21 5G 256GB can be purchased ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo V21 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 27,450.  At Amazon, the Vivo V21 5G 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 26,990.  This is the Vivo V21 5G 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Arctic White, Sunset Dazzle and Dusk Blue.

Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Vivo V21 5g 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V
  • 4000 mAh
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 44 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 33W: 63 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Dual Video Recording
  • 44 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes
Design
  • Arctic White, Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue
  • 159.6 mm
  • 7.3 mm
  • 73.9 mm
  • 176 grams
Display
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.9 %
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 800 nits
  • AMOLED
General
  • Funtouch OS
  • April 29, 2021 (Official)
  • vivo
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.05 W/kg, Body: 0.87 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.1
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V
  • 7 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC3
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Vivo
Icon
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
Add to compare
₹ 39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
Add to compare
₹ 21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29e 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Artistic Red, Artistic Blue
Add to compare
₹ 28,999
Check Details
View All Vivo Mobiles Icon
Vivo V21 5G 256GB Competitors
Icon
OPPO Reno8 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
Add to compare
₹ 29,999
Check Details
OnePlus 10R 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sierra Black, Forest Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 27,999
₹38,999
Buy Now
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
Add to compare
₹ 27,299
Check Details
IQOO Neo 6 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Dark Nova, Cyber Range
Add to compare
₹ 27,990
Check Details
POCO F4 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Night Black, Neptune Green
Add to compare
₹ 27,999
Check Details
IQOO Z6 Pro
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom Dusk, Legion Sky
Add to compare
₹ 23,999
Check Details
Realme GT 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue
Add to compare
₹ 25,999
Check Details
OnePlus Nord 2 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Grey Sierra, Blue Haze
Add to compare
₹ 19,700
Check Details
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Misty Green, Tempest Gray
Add to compare
₹ 33,499
Check Details
Realme 11 Pro Plus
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Astral Black, Oasis Green, Sunrise Beige
Add to compare
₹ 24,999
Check Details

Vivo Videos

View all Icon
Vivo V27 ProIcon
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

Vivo V21 5G 256GB News

Icon
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature
04 Oct 2023
vivo Y56
vivo Y56 launched in new avatar at lower price; check what you get now
25 Sep 2023
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e.
Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more
28 Aug 2023
latest smartphones under Rs. 20000
Get the latest smartphones under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Infinix Note 30, Realme 10, and more
21 Jul 2023
Vivo Y35
Avail great deals on Vivo Y35; check discount and Amazon offers here!
26 Jun 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Best smartphones launching under 30000 in March: Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT to Oppo F23 5G
28 Feb 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Vivo V21 5g 256gb