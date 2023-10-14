Vivo V21 5g 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Vivo V21 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 27,450. At Amazon, the Vivo V21 5G 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 26,990. This is the Vivo V21 5G 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Arctic White, Sunset Dazzle and Dusk Blue. ...Read More Read Less