 Vivo V23 Pro 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB

    Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB

    Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹43,990
    256 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    50 MP + 8 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v12
    Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB Price in India

    Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.43,990. The lowest price of Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB is Rs.36,299 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V23 Pro 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 63 % in 30 minutes
    • 4300 mAh
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F2
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 50 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 8 MP f/2.28, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.88
    • Dual
    Design
    • 159.4 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 73.2 mm
    • 171 grams
    • 7.3 mm
    • Stardust Black, Sunshine Gold
    Display
    • 89.04 %
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2376 pixels
    • 91.39 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1300 nits
    • 19.8:9
    • 398 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • V23 Pro 5G 256GB
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • January 5, 2022 (Official)
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.22 W/kg, Body: 0.63 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 6 nm
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    • 12 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 23.0 s
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Vivo V23 Pro 5g 256gb