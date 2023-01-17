Vivo V25 5g 256gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V25 5G (Surfing Blue, 128 GB)
Vivo V25 5G (Surfing Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
₹27,550
₹34,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Vivo V25 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.31,999. The lowest price of Vivo V25 5G 256GB is Rs.27,550 on amazon.in.
Vivo V25 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.31,999. The lowest price of Vivo V25 5G 256GB is Rs.27,550 on amazon.in.