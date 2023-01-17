Vivo V25 5g 256gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V25 5G 256GB Vivo V25 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 31,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V25 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V25 5G 256GB now with free delivery.