 Vivo V26 Pro Price in India (27, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Vivo V26 Pro

Vivo V26 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V26 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V26 Pro now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Last updated: 27 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37893/heroimage/151472-v1-vivo-v26-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37893/images/Design/151472-v1-vivo-v26-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37893/images/Design/151472-v1-vivo-v26-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹42,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4800 mAh
Android v12
Key Specs
₹42,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
4800 mAh
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Phones Prices in India

Vivo V26 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 4800 mAh
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 100W
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 4800 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • AMOLED
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 393 ppi
  • 120 Hz
General
  • V26 Pro
  • March 3, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Yes
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • vivo
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • 4 nm
  • Mali-G710 MP10
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
    Vivo V26 Pro