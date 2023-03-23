 Vivo V27 256gb Price in India (04, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo V27 256GB

    Vivo V27 256GB

    Vivo V27 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 36,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4600 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V27 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V27 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Expected Release Date: 23 March 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38745/heroimage/155096-v1-vivo-v27-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38745/images/Design/155096-v1-vivo-v27-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38745/images/Design/155096-v1-vivo-v27-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38745/images/Design/155096-v1-vivo-v27-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38745/images/Design/155096-v1-vivo-v27-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹36,999 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    50 MP
    4600 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹36,999 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4600 mAh
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 218 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 218 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo V27 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4600 mAh
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 50 MP
    Battery
    • 4600 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 66W: 50 % in 19 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 50 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F1.88
    • F2.45
    • Yes, Ring LED
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 164.1 mm
    • Noble Black, Magic Blue
    • 7.3 mm
    • 180 grams
    • 74.8 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 388 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • AMOLED
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 90.42 %
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    • V27 256GB
    • Android v13
    • March 23, 2023 (Expected)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • MediaTek
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo V27 256gb