Vivo X110 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo X110 Vivo X110 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 45,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹45,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.87 inches (17.45 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 64 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo X110 Price in India The starting price for the Vivo X110 in India is Rs. 45,990. This is the Vivo X110 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo X110 in India is Rs. 45,990. This is the Vivo X110 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Vivo X110 (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) Vivo X60 Vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers

Vivo X110 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.87 inches (17.45 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera 64 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Pixel Density 383 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.87 inches (17.45 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date December 27, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Graphics Adreno 730

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?