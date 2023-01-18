Vivo X50 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Vivo X50 Summary

Vivo X50 was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone with 2.5D Ultra O screen having a small camera punch hole, quad rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 10.5 runs on top of Android 10 in Vivo X50. The smartphone is 7.55mm thick and weighs around 173g. It comes in two colour variants: Frost Blue and Glaze Black.



Price



The Vivo X50's base model with 8+128GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 32,990. The other model with 8+256GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 37,990.



Storage



The Vivo X50 comes in two configurations, having an internal storage of 128GB and 256GB.



Display



The Vivo X50 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2376×1080) LIV AMOLED display, supporting HDR10+ standard. The display is 6.56 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and maximum brightness of 1300 nits.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) processor powers the Vivo X50. The chip is integrated with the Adreno 620 GPU.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo X50, there are four cameras: a 48MP customized IMX598 primary sensor with vivo OIS stabilisation, 8MP super wide-angle camera with 120° field of view, a 13MP professional portrait camera with 20x zoom and a 5MP super macro camera. On the front, It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. The Vivo X50 has a variety of scene settings, including Super Night Mode, Pro Sports Mode, Portrait (Art Portrait, AI Makeup, Filters, etc.), AR Stickers, Slow motion, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Video, DOC, Panorama and Pro Mode.



Battery



The Vivo X50 comes equipped with a 4200mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging.



Top rivals



OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Reno 6 and Apple iPhone XR are amongst Vivo X50's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.1, and 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo X50. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.



