 Vivo X50 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo X50

    Vivo X50 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 40,980 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X50 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X50 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹40,980
    128 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    4200 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Vivo X50 Summary

    Vivo X50 was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone with 2.5D Ultra O screen having a small camera punch hole, quad rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 10.5 runs on top of Android 10 in Vivo X50. The smartphone is 7.55mm thick and weighs around 173g. It comes in two colour variants: Frost Blue and Glaze Black.

    Price

    The Vivo X50's base model with 8+128GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 32,990. The other model with 8+256GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 37,990.

    Storage

    The Vivo X50 comes in two configurations, having an internal storage of 128GB and 256GB.

    Display

    The Vivo X50 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2376×1080) LIV AMOLED display, supporting HDR10+ standard. The display is 6.56 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and maximum brightness of 1300 nits.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) processor powers the Vivo X50. The chip is integrated with the Adreno 620 GPU.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo X50, there are four cameras: a 48MP customized IMX598 primary sensor with vivo OIS stabilisation, 8MP super wide-angle camera with 120° field of view, a 13MP professional portrait camera with 20x zoom and a 5MP super macro camera. On the front, It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. The Vivo X50 has a variety of scene settings, including Super Night Mode, Pro Sports Mode, Portrait (Art Portrait, AI Makeup, Filters, etc.), AR Stickers, Slow motion, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Video, DOC, Panorama and Pro Mode.

    Battery

    The Vivo X50 comes equipped with a 4200mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging.

    Top rivals

    OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Reno 6 and Apple iPhone XR are amongst Vivo X50's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.1, and 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo X50. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/x50#performance https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/vivo-x50-review-price-in-india-specifications-sale-2284482%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Vivo X50 Full Specifications

    • 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 4200 mAh
    • 32 MP
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 01h 17m 32s
    • 4200 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, v2.0, 33W
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.6
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F2.45
    Design
    • 173 grams
    • 7.5 mm
    • 159.5 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 75.3 mm
    • Frost Blue, Glaze Black
    Display
    • 398 ppi
    • 19.8:9
    • AMOLED
    • 86.51 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 92.8 %
    • 1080 x 2376 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • X50
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 24, 2020 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.24 W/kg, Body: 0.39 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 25.0 s
    • 8 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 618
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+13+8+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Vivo X50