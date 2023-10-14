 Vivo Y100a 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y100A 256GB

Vivo Y100A 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y100A 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y100A 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
VivoY100A256GB_Display_6.38inches(16.21cm)
VivoY100A256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
VivoY100A256GB_RAM_8GB
Key Specs
₹23,999
256 GB
6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
₹23,999 M.R.P. ₹31,999
Vivo Y100A 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y100A 256GB in India is Rs. 23,999.

The starting price for the Vivo Y100A 256GB in India is Rs. 23,999.  At Amazon, the Vivo Y100A 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 23,999.  This is the Vivo Y100A 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Metal Black, Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue.

Vivo Y100a 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4500 mAh
  • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 44W: 30 % in 15 minutes
  • No
Camera
  • Yes
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Vlog Mode
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
Design
  • 181 grams
  • 158.9 mm
  • Metal Black, Twilight Gold, Pacific Blue
  • 73.5 mm
  • 7.7 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
Display
  • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 1300 nits
  • 90 Hz
  • 413 ppi
  • 20:9
  • AMOLED
  • 84.14 %
General
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • April 10, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • 6 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 619
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Vivo Y100a 256gb