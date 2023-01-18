 Vivo Y11 2019 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y11 2019

    Vivo Y11 2019

    Vivo Y11 2019 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y11 2019 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y11 2019 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹ 9,749 M.R.P. ₹12,990
    Vivo Y11 2019 Price in India

    Vivo Y11 2019 price in India starts at Rs.8,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y11 2019 is Rs.10,500 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y11 2019 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation
    • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 159.4 mm
    • Mineral Blue, Agate Red
    • Back: Plastic
    • 76.7 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 190.5 grams
    Display
    • 720 x 1544 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 81.91 %
    • 268 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • December 21, 2019 (Official)
    • No
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Y11 2019
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 505
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • LPDDR3
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
