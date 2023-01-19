 Vivo Y15 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y15

    Vivo Y15 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,200 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1900 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y15 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y15 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23663/heroimage/68677-v5-vivo-y15-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23663/images/Design/68677-v5-vivo-y15-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,200
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1900 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Vivo Y15 Price in India

    Vivo Y15 price in India starts at Rs.10,200. The lowest price of Vivo Y15 is Rs.9,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y15 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1900 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 8.9 mm
    • 130.4 mm
    • 135 grams
    • 65.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 218 ppi
    • 65.21 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • No
    • December 26, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    • Y15
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 4 GB
    Vivo Y15