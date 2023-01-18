 Vivo Y15s 2021 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y15s 2021

    Vivo Y15s 2021

    Vivo Y15s 2021 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y15s 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y15s 2021 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36726/heroimage/147926-v1-vivo-y15s-2021-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36726/images/Design/147926-v1-vivo-y15s-2021-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36726/images/Design/147926-v1-vivo-y15s-2021-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36726/images/Design/147926-v1-vivo-y15s-2021-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36726/images/Design/147926-v1-vivo-y15s-2021-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    32 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    32 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,499 M.R.P. ₹13,990
    Buy Now

    Vivo Y15s 2021 Price in India

    Vivo Y15s 2021 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y15s 2021 is Rs.9,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y15s 2021 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y15s 2021 is Rs.9,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y15s 2021 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Wave Green, Mystic Blue
    • 75.2 mm
    • 163.9 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • 179 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 270 ppi
    • 83.02 %
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    General
    • Y15s 2021
    • Yes
    • February 18, 2022 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • Android v11
    • Vivo Y15A
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y15s 2021