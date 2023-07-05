 Vivo Y16 128gb Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y16 128GB

Vivo Y16 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹12,999
128 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
Key Specs
₹12,999
128 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
13 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
Vivo Phones Prices in India

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 219 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo Y16 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • Single
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 163.9 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Stellar Black, Drizzling Gold
  • 75.5 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • 183 grams
Display
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 270 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 82.69 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Android v12
  • vivo
  • April 17, 2023 (Official)
  • Y16 128GB
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 12 nm
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Vivo Y16 128gb