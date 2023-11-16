 Vivo Y21e - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Vivo Y21e

Vivo Y21e is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,150 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y21e from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y21e now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹12,150
64 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Vivo Y21e Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y21e in India is Rs. 12,150.  This is the Vivo Y21e base model with 3 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo Y21e in India is Rs. 12,150.  This is the Vivo Y21e base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow.

Vivo Y21e

(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Midnight Blue, Diamond Glow
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Vivo Y21e Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 76 mm
  • Midnight Blue, Diamond Glow
  • 164.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8 mm
  • 182 grams
Display
  • 20:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 270 ppi
  • 81.99 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 89 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v11
  • Funtouch OS
  • vivo
  • January 14, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • 6 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 610
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
Vivo Videos

Vivo V27 ProIcon
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Vivo Y21e News

Icon
Realme 11 Pro
Best phones under 25000: Check Vivo Y200, Realme 11 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
15 Nov 2023
Vivo X90
New live photo reveals Vivo X100 smartphone ahead of official announcement
05 Nov 2023
Vivo phones under 30000
Vivo phones under 30000: Try out top 5 Vivo smartphones; Check features, prices and more
04 Nov 2023
Vivo X90
Vivo X100 tipped to become world’s first phone featuring LPDDR5T RAM
26 Oct 2023
vivo V29
vivo launches V29 smartphone; check price and specs
18 Oct 2023
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature
04 Oct 2023
Mobiles News Icon

