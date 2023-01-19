Vivo Y30 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y30 Vivo Y30 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y30 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y30 now with free delivery.