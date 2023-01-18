Vivo Y73 2021 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y73 2021 Vivo Y73 2021 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y73 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y73 2021 now with free delivery.