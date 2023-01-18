 Vivo Y73 2021 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y73 2021

    Vivo Y73 2021 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y73 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y73 2021 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v11
    Vivo Y73 2021 Price in India

    Vivo Y73 2021 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y73 2021 is Rs.16,699 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y73 2021 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 33W: 61 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.79
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Dual Video Recording
    Design
    • Diamond Flare, Roman Black
    • 170 grams
    • 7.3 mm
    • 74.3 mm
    • 161.2 mm
    Display
    • 570 nits
    • 83.6 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 90.37 %
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • AMOLED
    General
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Y73 2021
    • June 10, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.72 W/kg, Body: 0.48 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G95
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Vivo Y73 2021