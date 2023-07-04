Vivo Y91 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y91 Vivo Y91 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4030 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y91 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y91 now with free delivery.