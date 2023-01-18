Vivo Y91i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y91i Summary

Vivo Y91i was launched in 2019. It's a budget smartphone having a Halo FullView Display with a redesigned notch, compared to its predecessor Vivo Y91. It has a single rear camera at the back and comes with a decent battery with smooth performance. Funtouch OS 4.5 runs on top of Android 8.1 in Vivo Y91i. The smartphone is 8.28mm thick and weighs 163.5g. It comes in two colour variants: Ocean Blue and Fusion Black.



Price



The Vivo Y91i is priced at Rs 7,490 for its base model with 2+16GB configuration. The other models with 2+32GB and 3+32GB configurations are priced at Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,490.



Storage



The Vivo Y91i comes in three configurations, having an internal storage of 16GB and 32GB, which can be extended to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Vivo Y91i is equipped with a capacitive multi-touch HD+ (1520×720) IPS LCD display. The display is 6.22 inches in size and has a pixel density of 270ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 percent.



Processor



The Vivo Y91i is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores and can clock a speed upto 2 GHz. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is included in the octa-core system on chip.



Camera



The handset comes with a 13MP camera on the back with f/2.2 aperture. A front-facing 5MP camera is available for selfies with f/1.8 aperture. Take Photo, Professional, Face Beauty, Slow, Time-Lapse, PPT, Palm Capture and Voice Control are amongst the multiple scene modes available on the Vivo Y91i.



Battery



The Vivo Y91i comes equipped with a 4030mAh battery.



Top rivals



Redmi 9, Tecno Spark 7T, Oppo A12 and Realme Narzo 30A are amongst Vivo Y91i's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, USB 2.0 and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo Y91i. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. GPS and GLONASS are amongst different location tools available.



