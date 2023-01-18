 Vivo Y91i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y91i

    Vivo Y91i

    Vivo Y91i is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4030 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y91i from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y91i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,990
    16 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4030 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Vivo Y91i Summary

    Vivo Y91i was launched in 2019. It's a budget smartphone having a Halo FullView Display with a redesigned notch, compared to its predecessor Vivo Y91. It has a single rear camera at the back and comes with a decent battery with smooth performance. Funtouch OS 4.5 runs on top of Android 8.1 in Vivo Y91i. The smartphone is 8.28mm thick and weighs 163.5g. It comes in two colour variants: Ocean Blue and Fusion Black.

    Price

    The Vivo Y91i is priced at Rs 7,490 for its base model with 2+16GB configuration. The other models with 2+32GB and 3+32GB configurations are priced at Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,490.

    Storage

    The Vivo Y91i comes in three configurations, having an internal storage of 16GB and 32GB, which can be extended to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Vivo Y91i is equipped with a capacitive multi-touch HD+ (1520×720) IPS LCD display. The display is 6.22 inches in size and has a pixel density of 270ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 percent.

    Processor

    The Vivo Y91i is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores and can clock a speed upto 2 GHz. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is included in the octa-core system on chip.

    Camera

    The handset comes with a 13MP camera on the back with f/2.2 aperture. A front-facing 5MP camera is available for selfies with f/1.8 aperture. Take Photo, Professional, Face Beauty, Slow, Time-Lapse, PPT, Palm Capture and Voice Control are amongst the multiple scene modes available on the Vivo Y91i.

    Battery

    The Vivo Y91i comes equipped with a 4030mAh battery.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 9, Tecno Spark 7T, Oppo A12 and Realme Narzo 30A are amongst Vivo Y91i's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, USB 2.0 and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo Y91i. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. GPS and GLONASS are amongst different location tools available.

    Vivo Y91i Price in India

    Vivo Y91i price in India starts at Rs.7,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y91i is Rs.8,500 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y91i Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 4030 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 75 mm
    • 163.5 grams
    • 155.1 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • Red, Fusion Black, Sunset Red, Ocean Blue
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 82.6 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 19:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 88.6 %
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • Y91i
    • vivo
    • March 13, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.283 W/kg, Body: 0.609 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 16 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Vivo Y91i