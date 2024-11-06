Google is, above all, a trusted source of information, Sundar Pichai, the company's CEO, has reminded employees of this important principle. In a memo obtained by CNBC, Pichai emphasised that Google serves people from all backgrounds and beliefs, and the company must preserve this. The message, which was sent to employees, comes amid the ongoing US election and claims that Google employees had posted election-related memes and criticised the company's policies on an internal forum called Memegen.

Sundar Pichai Says Employees Must Follow Google's Community Guidelines and Political Activity Policy, Regardless of the Election Outcome

In the memo, Pichai notes that Google and YouTube teams have worked hard to facilitate “high-quality and reliable information” for the US elections, as well as for elections in other countries, including India and the UK. He thanked the employees for their efforts but also reminded them of the “role” they play and how important it is to follow the company's policies, regardless of the election outcome.

Also read

“Whomever the voters entrust, let's remember the role we play at work, through the products we build and as a business: to be a trusted source of information to people of every background and belief,” Pichai wrote to employees.

He added, “We will and must maintain that. In that spirit, it's important that everyone continue to follow our Community Guidelines and Personal Political Activity Policy.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai: AI to Help Progress Google's Goal of Organising the World's Information

In the memo, Pichai also told employees that beyond the elections, the company's primary focus is to “organise the world's information” and make it accessible and useful. For this, the company's deep efforts in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have presented a significant opportunity to advance this mission. “AI has given us a profound opportunity to make progress on that mission, build great products and partnerships, drive innovation, and make significant contributions to national and local economies. Our company is at its best when we're focused on that,” Pichai concluded.

