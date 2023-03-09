 Xiaomi Mi 11i Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi 11i

    Xiaomi Mi 11i is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5160 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 11i from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 11i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35888/heroimage/143709-v4-xiaomi-mi-11i-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35888/images/Design/143709-v4-xiaomi-mi-11i-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35888/images/Design/143709-v4-xiaomi-mi-11i-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35888/images/Design/143709-v4-xiaomi-mi-11i-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35888/images/Design/143709-v4-xiaomi-mi-11i-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5160 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5160 mAh
    See full specifications
    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 240 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Mi 11i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5160 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Turbo, 67W: 50 % in 13 minutes
    • 5160 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.45
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.89
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 207 grams
    • 76.1 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 163.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 8.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 1200 nits
    • 86.27 %
    • 395 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • January 12, 2022 (Official)
    • Mi 11i
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    • Android v11
    • Xiaomi 11i
    • Xiaomi
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.824 W/kg, Body: 0.608 W/kg
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 GB
    • 6 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 105 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Xiaomi Mi 11i