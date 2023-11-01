Xiaomi Mi 20 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Mi 20 Xiaomi Mi 20 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 31,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹31,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Mi 20 Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi 20 in India is Rs. 31,990. This is the Xiaomi Mi 20 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 20 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes Display Pixel Density 395 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Display Type AMOLED General Custom UI MIUI

Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date October 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 7 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

Graphics Adreno 650

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

