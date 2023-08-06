 Xiaomi Mi Max Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Max is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4850 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Max from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Max now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
32 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP
5 MP
4850 mAh
Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
See full specifications
Xiaomi Mi Max Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 4850 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 4850 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • F2.0
Design
  • 7.5 mm
  • Gold, Grey, Silver
  • 173.1 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 203 grams
  • 88.3 mm
Display
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 344 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 73.7 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Mi Max
  • July 6, 2016 (Official)
  • No
  • MIUI
  • Yes
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Head: 0.836 W/kg, Body: 0.661 W/kg
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 MSM8956
  • Adreno 510
  • 3 GB
Special Features
  • Back
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
    Xiaomi Mi Max