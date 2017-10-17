Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Processor , 3400 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB now with free delivery.