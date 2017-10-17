 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News FAQs
XiaomiMiMix2128GB_Display_5.99inches(15.21cm)
XiaomiMiMix2128GB_FrontCamera_5MP
XiaomiMiMix2128GB_RAM_6GB
Release date : 17 Oct 2017

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Processor , 3400 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB now with free delivery.
Black
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

5.99 inches

Battery

3400 mAh

Rear Camera

12 MP

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB in India is Rs. 37,999.  This is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Out of Stock

More from Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹39,490
Check Details
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro
  • Spring Wild Green
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro Plus
  • (12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage)
₹36,590
Check Details
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro Plus

Xiaomi Redmi K50S Pro
  • (8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage)
₹44,990
Check Details
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Xiaomi Redmi K50s Pro
Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB Competitors

OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,998
Buy Now
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Oneplus 12r
18% OFF

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
  • Glazed Green
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹30,999 ₹37,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Oppo Reno8 Pro 5g
21% OFF

Vivo V30
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,890 ₹38,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Vivo V30

Vivo V30 Pro
  • Classic Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹41,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Vivo V30 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Full Specifications

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Rear Camera

    12 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998

  • Battery

    3400 mAh

  • Display

    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, v3.0

  • Capacity

    3400 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Width

    75.5 mm

  • Height

    151.8 mm

  • Build Material

    Case: Aluminium Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Black

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    18:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    80.79 %

  • Pixel Density

    403 ppi

  • Screen Size

    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)

  • Resolution

    1080x2160 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Operating System

    Android v7.1 (Nougat)

  • Launch Date

    October 17, 2017 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.9" sensor size, 1.25µm pixel size)

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-color LED Flash

  • Sensor

    IMX386, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSPA GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.880 W/kg, Body: 0.850 W/kg

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 540

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Rear

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 115 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
Tech Videos

Xiaomi News

Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera

Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera: Check price, availability, specs and more

06 Jun 2024
Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more

Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more

29 May 2024
Redmi 13 4G

Redmi 13 4G global launch: From expected specs to colour options, know what's coming

25 May 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb in India?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 12 MP megapixels.

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb is available in Black colors. It is priced at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

What is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb has a 3400 mAh battery.

Is Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb Waterproof?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb comes with waterproof.

View More
Last updated date: 06 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 06 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb