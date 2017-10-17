Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Processor , 3400 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB now with free delivery.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB Price in India
The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB in India is Rs. 37,999. This is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.
What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb in India?
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.
How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb?
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 12 MP megapixels.
How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb?
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb is available in Black colors. It is priced at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.
What is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128Gb Battery Capacity?