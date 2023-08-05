 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 10 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 10 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
50 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • 02h 40m 31s
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F1.8
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 203 grams
  • 169.5 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • 76.5 mm
  • 9.1 mm
  • Pacific Blue, Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, Sunrise Orange
Display
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 82.33 %
  • 400 nits
  • 60 Hz
  • 720 x 1650 pixels
  • 20.6:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
General
  • Redmi 10
  • Yes
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v11
  • March 24, 2022 (Official)
  • MIUI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 6 nm
  • 22.0 s
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 610
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 47.9 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
    Xiaomi Redmi 10