 Xiaomi Redmi 10a Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi 10A

Xiaomi Redmi 10A

Xiaomi Redmi 10A is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 10A from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 10A now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
XiaomiRedmi10A_Display_6.53inches(16.59cm)
XiaomiRedmi10A_FrontCamera_5MP
XiaomiRedmi10A_Ram_3GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36142/heroimage/144920-v2-xiaomi-redmi-10a-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmi10A_3
XiaomiRedmi10A_Display_6.53inches(16.59cm)
XiaomiRedmi10A_FrontCamera_5MP"
XiaomiRedmi10A_Ram_3GB"
XiaomiRedmi10A_3"
Key Specs
₹7,499
32 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
3 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹7,499
32 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
13 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 7,999 M.R.P. ₹17,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 245 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 245 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Xiaomi Redmi 10a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • 02h 27m 20s
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, Slate Grey
  • 77 mm
  • 164.9 mm
  • 9 mm
  • 194 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
  • 81.08 %
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 400 nits
  • 20:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • April 26, 2022 (Official)
  • Redmi 10A
  • Android v11
  • MIUI
  • Yes
  • Xiaomi
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G25
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 38.0 s
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi Videos

View all
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Xiaomi Redmi 10a