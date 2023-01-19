Xiaomi Redmi 1s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
₹8,999
₹9,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Xiaomi Redmi 1S price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 1S is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.
Xiaomi Redmi 1S price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 1S is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.