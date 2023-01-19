 Xiaomi Redmi 1s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 1S

    Xiaomi Redmi 1S is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 1S from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 1S now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi 1S Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 1s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1.6 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.9 mm
    • 69 mm
    • 158 grams
    • Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Red, Yellow
    • 137 mm
    Display
    • 64.27 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 312 ppi
    General
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • Redmi 1S
    • Xiaomi
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    • September 1, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR2
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8228
    • Quad core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • LPDDR2
    • 28 nm
    • Adreno 305
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • eMMC 4.5
    • Yes
    Xiaomi Redmi 1s