Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime now with free delivery.