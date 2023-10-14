Xiaomi Redmi 20 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 20 Xiaomi Redmi 20 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi 20 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v12

Custom UI MIUI

Launch Date August 24, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

