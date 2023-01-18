 Xiaomi Redmi 3s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 3S

    Xiaomi Redmi 3S is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 3S from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 3S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Xiaomi Redmi 3s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • No
    • 4100 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • No
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 144 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    • Gold, Silver, Dark Grey
    • 139.3 mm
    • 69.6 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    • 70.92 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Xiaomi
    • August 17, 2016 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Redmi 3S
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.617 W/kg, Body: 0.429 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 505
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 3s FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 3S in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 3S price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 3S?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 3S?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 3S Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 3S Waterproof?

    View More

