Xiaomi Redmi 5 64gb Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 5 64GB Xiaomi Redmi 5 64GB is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 5 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 5 64GB now with free delivery.