 Xiaomi Redmi 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 5

    Xiaomi Redmi 5 is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 5 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP
    5 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    Xiaomi Redmi 5 Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 5 is Rs.6,499 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • PureCel Sensor
    Design
    • 72.8 mm
    • Black, Gold, Lake Blue, Rose Gold
    • 151.8 mm
    • 157 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 75.87 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • No
    • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • MIUI
    • Redmi 5
    • March 20, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.606 W/kg, Body: 1.187 W/kg
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Micro Hybrid
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Redmi 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 5?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 5?

    How long does the Xiaomi Redmi 5 last?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 5 Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Redmi 5