 Xiaomi Redmi 6a 32gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB

Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB

Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_Display_5.45inches(13.84cm)
XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_FrontCamera_5MP
XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_Ram_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32967/heroimage/129656-v3-xiaomi-redmi-6a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32967/heroimage/129656-v3-xiaomi-redmi-6a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_4
XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_Display_5.45inches(13.84cm)
XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_FrontCamera_5MP"
XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_Ram_2GB"
XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_3"
XiaomiRedmi6A32GB_4"
Key Specs
₹8,999
32 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹8,999
32 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
13 MP
3000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Xiaomi Redmi 6a 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 3000 mAh
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 147.5 mm
  • 8.3 mm
  • 71.5 mm
  • 145 grams
  • Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold
Display
  • 80.5 %
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • 72.68 %
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 295 ppi
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • Yes
General
  • No
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • September 19, 2018 (Official)
  • MIUI
  • No
  • Redmi 6A 32GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Head: 0.746 W/kg, Body: 0.715 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • LPDDR3
  • 2 GB
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8300
  • MediaTek Helio A22
  • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Xiaomi Redmi 6a 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32Gb in India?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32Gb price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32Gb?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32Gb?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Xiaomi Redmi 6a 32gb