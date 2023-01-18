 Xiaomi Redmi 6a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 6A from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 6A now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A is Rs.4,998 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6a Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 145 grams
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.3 mm
    • 147.5 mm
    • 71.5 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 80.5 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 295 ppi
    • 72.68 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • No
    • Redmi 6A
    • MIUI
    • Xiaomi
    • September 19, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.746 W/kg, Body: 0.715 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Up to 8.22 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Redmi 6a