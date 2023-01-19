 Xiaomi Redmi 7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 7 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 7 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
    12 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Xiaomi Redmi 7 Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 7 is Rs.6,799 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • 02h 03m 37s
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Comet Blue, Lunar Red, Eclipse Black
    • 8.4 mm
    • 180 grams
    • 75.5 mm
    • 158.7 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 86.8 %
    • 269 ppi
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 81.23 %
    General
    • MIUI
    • April 29, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • Redmi 7
    • No
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.031 W/kg, Body: 0.573 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 506
    • 27.0 s
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 22.1 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 price in India at 7,998 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 7?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 7?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 7 Waterproof?

    View More

