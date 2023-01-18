 Xiaomi Redmi 7a 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32GB now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33925/heroimage/135006-v3-xiaomi-redmi-7a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33925/images/Design/135006-v3-xiaomi-redmi-7a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33925/images/Design/135006-v3-xiaomi-redmi-7a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33925/images/Design/135006-v3-xiaomi-redmi-7a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33925/images/Design/135006-v3-xiaomi-redmi-7a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    12 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xiaomi Redmi 7a 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • 03h 46m 16s
    • No
    • Up to 408 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 408 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 9.5 mm
    • 165 grams
    • Matte Blue, Matte Gold, Matte Black
    • 70.4 mm
    • 146.3 mm
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 295 ppi
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 74.42 %
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    General
    • MIUI
    • July 11, 2019 (Official)
    • Xiaomi
    • Redmi 7A 32GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.744 W/kg, Body: 0.785 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • Adreno 505
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 33.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi 7a 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32Gb price in India at 7,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32Gb?

    How long does the Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32Gb last?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Redmi 7a 32gb