 Xiaomi Redmi 9 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,500 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 9 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9 128GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi 9 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 194 grams
    • 9 mm
    • 164.9 mm
    • Sporty Orange, Sky Blue, Carbon Black
    • Back: Plastic
    • 77 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 400 nits
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    • 81.08 %
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • MIUI
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • Redmi 9 128GB
    • Xiaomi
    • October 1, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.506 W/kg, Body: 0.833 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 128gb