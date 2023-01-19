 Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 194 grams
    • 77 mm
    • Carbon Black, Coral Green, Metallic Purple
    • 164.9 mm
    • 9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • 400 nits
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 269 ppi
    • 81.08 %
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • MIUI
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • September 24, 2021 (Official)
    • Redmi 9 Activ
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ