 Xiaomi Redmi 9a 3gb Ram Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM

Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G25 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM in India is Rs. 7,490.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM base ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM in India is Rs. 7,490.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A 3GB RAM

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green
Xiaomi Redmi 9a 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
Design
  • 194 grams Below
  • 164.9 mm
  • Midnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 77 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 9 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 81.08 %
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Xiaomi
  • MIUI
  • September 4, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Head: 0.528 W/kg, Body: 0.791 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G25
  • 3 GB
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
    Trending Gadgets

