 Xiaomi Redmi 9a Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9A is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 9A from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9A now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹6,799
32 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
2 GB
Xiaomi Redmi 9a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 194 grams
  • 9 mm
  • 164.9 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 77 mm
  • Midnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green
  • Yes, Splash proof
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 81.08 %
General
  • September 4, 2020 (Official)
  • MIUI
  • Xiaomi
  • Redmi 9A
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 0.528 W/kg, Body: 0.791 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 2 GB
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G25
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023

Xiaomi Redmi 9a FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A in India?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 9A?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 9A?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi 9A Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi 9A Waterproof?

SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Xiaomi Redmi 9a