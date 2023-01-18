 Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 8,999 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, Coral Green
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 77 mm
    • 164.9 mm
    • 9 mm
    • 194 grams
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 400 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 269 ppi
    • 81.08 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 20:9
    General
    • MIUI
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Redmi 9i Sport
    • Xiaomi
    • No
    • September 28, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport