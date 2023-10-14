 Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹7,999
128 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
MediaTek Helio G36
8 MP + 0.08 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Classic Black, Aqua Blue and Sea Green.

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
amazon
Out of Stock

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio G36
  • 5 MP
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 8 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Short Video Mode
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • 192 grams Below
  • Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
  • 9 mm
  • 76.7 mm
  • 164.9 mm
Display
  • 81.15 %
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 88.89 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
General
  • Android Go
  • Android v13
  • Xiaomi
  • August 23, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • MediaTek Helio G36
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Accelerometer
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128gb