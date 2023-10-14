Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB now with free delivery.