Xiaomi Redmi A3 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi A3 Xiaomi Redmi A3 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 8,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹8,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.1 inches (15.49 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 4000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi A3 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 626

Display 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery Removable No

Capacity 4000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Size 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 276 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Launch Date October 16, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Graphics Adreno 506

CPU Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53

RAM 4 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 626

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 14 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

