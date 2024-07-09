Xiaomi Redmi A3x - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi A3X in India is expected to be Rs. 5,490. This is the Xiaomi Redmi A3X base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Midnight Black, Moonlight White and Aurora Green. The status of Xiaomi Redmi A3X is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.