Xiaomi Redmi A3x - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi A3X is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 5,490 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T603 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi A3X Variants & Price

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi A3X in India is expected to be Rs. 5,490. This is the Xiaomi Redmi A3X base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Midnight Black, Moonlight White and Aurora Green. The status of Xiaomi Redmi A3X is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

