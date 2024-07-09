 Xiaomi Redmi A3x - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
XiaomiRedmiA3X_Display_6.71inches(17.04cm)
XiaomiRedmiA3X_FrontCamera_5MP
XiaomiRedmiA3X_RAM_3GB
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Xiaomi Redmi A3X

Xiaomi Redmi A3X is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 5,490 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T603 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.
Midnight Black Moonlight White Aurora Green
64 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi A3X Variants & Price

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi A3X in India is expected to be Rs. 5,490.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi A3X base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Midnight Black, Moonlight White and Aurora Green. The status of Xiaomi Redmi A3X is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

3 GB

Display

6.71 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

8 MP + 0.08 MP

Xiaomi Redmi A3x Latest Update

Xiaomi Redmi A3x Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
6
Storage
4
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Display

    6.71 inches (17.04 cm)

  • Processor

    Unisoc T603

  • Rear Camera

    8 MP + 0.08 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 575 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Colours

    Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Aurora Green

  • Width

    76.3 mm

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Height

    168.4 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen Size

    6.71 inches (17.04 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    268 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    83.34 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    720x1650 px (HD+)

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Film Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 0.08 MP

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T603

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

