Xiaomi Redmi K20 128gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB now with free delivery.