 Xiaomi Redmi K20 128gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB

Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹23,999
128 GB
6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
20 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Key Specs
₹23,999
128 GB
6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
4000 mAh
Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 232 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 20 MP
  • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
  • 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • 01h 38m 18s
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0, 18W
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 20 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • F2.2
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Pop-Up
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F1.75
Design
  • 74.3 mm
  • 191 grams
  • Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, Pearl White
  • 156.7 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 8.8 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 85.9 %
  • AMOLED
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 19.5:9
  • 91.9 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
  • Yes
  • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
  • 403 ppi
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • July 22, 2019 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Xiaomi
  • MIUI
  • Redmi K20 128GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 1.07 W/kg, Body: 0.723 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 618
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • LPDDR4X
  • 15.0 s
  • 8 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
  • 6 GB
  • 48MP + 13MP + 8MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Xiaomi Redmi K20 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 128Gb in India?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 128Gb price in India at 19,880 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi K20 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi K20 128Gb?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi K20 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi K20 128Gb Waterproof?

View More

