Xiaomi Redmi K60i Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K60i Xiaomi Redmi K60i is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 26,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹26,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi K60i Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 395 ppi General Launch Date September 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

CPU Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

