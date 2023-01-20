 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 5020 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 5020 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 556 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 5020 mAh
    • Up to 556 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Up to 29 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 29 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.48
    • F1.89
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.48, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    Design
    • 209 grams
    • Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black, Champagne Gold
    • 76.6 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 165.7 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • 84.62 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • Redmi Note 10 Lite 128GB
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • October 2, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • Adreno 618
    • 8 nm
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128Gb price in India at 14,887 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5020 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128Gb?

    How long does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128Gb last?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite 128gb