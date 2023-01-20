 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s 128gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,499 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,499
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    amazon
    ₹ 15,990 M.R.P. ₹16,499
    Buy Now

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB price in India starts at Rs.17,499. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 58 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • F1.9
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 73.8 mm
    • 159.8 mm
    • 179 grams
    • 8 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • Dust proof
    • Horizon Blue, Polar White, Space Black
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.64 %
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 409 ppi
    • 1000 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Android v11
    • MIUI
    • February 21, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Redmi Note 11S 128GB
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Head: 0.857 W/kg, Body: 0.856 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • MediaTek Helio G96
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 24.0 s
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s 128gb