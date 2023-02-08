 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 58 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F1.9
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 179 grams
    • Horizon Blue, Polar White, Space Black
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 73.8 mm
    • 159.8 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 8 mm
    Display
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1000 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • 84.64 %
    • AMOLED
    • 409 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    General
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Redmi Note 11S
    • February 21, 2022 (Official)
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.857 W/kg, Body: 0.856 W/kg
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 24.0 s
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G96
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
