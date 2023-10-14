Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 SE Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 SE is a Android phone, speculated price is Rs 15,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Display Type Super AMOLED General Operating System Android

Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date October 25, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance Fabrication 6 nm

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 6 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

